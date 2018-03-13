Tri-Cities nuclear fuel plant gets federal safety check. Here’s how it did

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission has given top marks to Framatome, the Richland plant that manufactures fuel for nuclear power plants.
Framatome, which changed its name from Areva at the first of the year, conducted its activities safely and securely, protecting public health and the environment, according to the NRC.
No program areas needed improvement. As a result, NRC will continue with its normal inspection program for the plant.
NRC staff looked at safety operations, safeguards and radiological controls for 2016 through 2017.
This is the sixth consecutive two-year assessment by the NRC with the federal agency finding no areas needing improvement at the Richland plant.
A webinar discussing the performance review is planned 1 to 2:30 p.m. local time March 21. NRC officials will answer questions following a presentation. The public may participate, but need to call 404-997-4634 or email Noel.Pitoniak@nrc.gov in advance for access information.
Framatome is owned by EDF, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Assystem. Its Richland plant employs about 550 people and fabricates the nuclear power plant fuel that produces about 5 percent of the utility-generated electricity in the United States.
