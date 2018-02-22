Hanford

Hanford contractor, former mayor appealing $8 million jury verdict

By Annette Cary

Hanford contractor Mission Support Alliance and the former Kennewick mayor are appealing an $8.1 million jury verdict.

Their attorneys have filed a notice of appeal to the Washington State Court of Appeals in Spokane.

The appeal will cover 15 orders in the Benton County Superior Court case, ranging from the judgment against them to the court’s instructions to the jury.

Julie Atwood, a former manager at Mission Support Alliance, sued the contractor and her supervisor, Steve Young, in 2015 for retaliation, discrimination and wrongful discharge.

Until early this year, Young was the mayor of Kennewick.

Atwood was forced to resign after a Mission Support Alliance investigation cleared her of allegations made against her, according to evidence in her trial.

On Oct. 10 a jury awarded her $2.1 million in lost wages and benefits and $6 million for emotional harm. A judge later upheld the decision.

