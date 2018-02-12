Trump administration proposes smaller Hanford budget

The White House is proposing spending more money in the next fiscal year on cleaning up the nation’s nuclear weapons production sites — just not at Hanford.
The administration released its request to Congress for fiscal 2019 on Monday, calling for cuts to Hanford nuclear reservation spending.
The budget for projects under the Department of Energy’s Hanford Office of River Protection would be $1.4 billion, a drop of $61 million from current spending.
The budget for projects under the Department of Energy’s Hanford Richland Operations Office would drop by $169 million to $747 million.
Never miss a local story.
The total Hanford budget would be just under $2.2 billion, according to numbers released by DOE.
DOE’s nationwide budget for environmental management — or nationwide nuclear weapons production site cleanup activities — would increase $182 million to $6.6 billion.
The information released Monday morning is just a starting point, said David Reeploeg, vice president of federal programs for the Tri-City Development Council.
Higher budget caps were set by Congress earlier this month under the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018, and TRIDEC does not believed the new budget caps are— reflected in the numbers released Monday.
This is a developing story. Check back for more information.
Comments