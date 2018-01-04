Water vapor billows from the Columbia Generating Station, Energy Northwest’s nuclear power plant near Richland, on a cold day this winter.
Water vapor billows from the Columbia Generating Station, Energy Northwest’s nuclear power plant near Richland, on a cold day this winter. File Tri-City Herald
Water vapor billows from the Columbia Generating Station, Energy Northwest’s nuclear power plant near Richland, on a cold day this winter. File Tri-City Herald

Hanford

Nuclear power plant near Richland generates more electricity than ever before

By Annette Cary

acary@tricityherald.com

January 04, 2018 04:11 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

The nuclear power plant near Richland set a new record in December for electricity generated in a single month.

Energy Northwest said the Columbia Generating Station sent more than 867 million kilowatt-hours of electricity to the Northwest power grid last month, beating the previous record of about 862 million kilowatt hours in January 2016.

Recent upgrades to the nuclear plant and good teamwork by employees were responsible for the new record, said Alex Javorik, Energy Northwest vice president for engineering. Energy Northwest owns and operates the plant.

In addition, the plant performs most efficiently during the cold months of winter. After steam is used to generate electricity, it is turned back into water for reuse. Cold weather makes the cooling more efficient.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Columbia Generating Station is the third largest generator of electricity in Washington state. Its electricity is sold at cost to the Bonneville Power Administration and distributed to 92 Northwest utilities.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Workers take down Plutonium Reclamation Facility Canyon

    This video from November shows demolition of the north wall of the canyon, allowing heavy equipment to begin removing strong backs from the walls. Strong backs are brackets from which pencil-shaped processing tanks once hung. It also shows the array of dust suppression tools, each spraying water from a different angle to help control radiological contamination during demolition.

Workers take down Plutonium Reclamation Facility Canyon

Workers take down Plutonium Reclamation Facility Canyon 1:23

Workers take down Plutonium Reclamation Facility Canyon
Watch: What weighs 300 tons each and is now at Hanford? 0:52

Watch: What weighs 300 tons each and is now at Hanford?
Workers use grout to fill PUREX Tunnel 1 at Hanford 1:05

Workers use grout to fill PUREX Tunnel 1 at Hanford

View More Video