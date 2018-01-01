Future decided for Hanford radioactive waste tank with leak

More Videos 0:44 Bod Pod measures body composition for better health and fitness. Pause 3:43 What is a supermoon? NASA video gives you the rundown 1:11 Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 0:27 Video: The aftermath of a house fire 1:23 Workers take down Plutonium Reclamation Facility Canyon 1:07 Search for armed City Market robber 0:48 Watch: SkyWest flight makes an emergency return landing 0:52 Watch: What weighs 300 tons each and is now at Hanford? 1:05 Workers use grout to fill PUREX Tunnel 1 at Hanford 0:22 Planes dump water on fire that's burned thousands of acres Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Looking for leaks inside Hanford's oldest double shell tank High pressure water is sprayed to move waste around on the bottom of the inner shell of Hanford Tank AY-102. Bubbles may indicate some of the seven leaks found inside the inner shell. No waste is believed to have escaped the tank's outer shell. Editor's note: There is no audio with this video. High pressure water is sprayed to move waste around on the bottom of the inner shell of Hanford Tank AY-102. Bubbles may indicate some of the seven leaks found inside the inner shell. No waste is believed to have escaped the tank's outer shell. Editor's note: There is no audio with this video. Courtesy Washington River Protection Solutions

