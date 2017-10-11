World’s largest nuclear waste melters in place at Hanford

0:52 Watch: What weighs 300 tons each and is now at Hanford? Pause

0:33 Body discovered in field, Kennewick Police investigating

0:31 A look into the news SARC office

1:22 Deadly wildfires devastate areas of California killing at least 10

1:11 Kamiakin soccer lays out season goals after 10-0 start

0:46 Arson suspected at early morning Kennewick house fire

1:31 Dolphin in distress meets its heroes

1:05 Workers use grout to fill PUREX Tunnel 1 at Hanford

0:22 Planes dump water on fire that's burned thousands of acres