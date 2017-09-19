Meeting Thursday on storage for Hanford’s highly radioactive capsules

Highly radioactive capsules are stored underwater at the Waste Encapsulation Storage Facility. The capsules contain radioactive isotopes called cesium and strontium that are byproducts of plutonium production. A total of 1,335 cesium capsules and 601 strontium capsules are stored at the facility beneath 13 feet of water. The water shields workers from radiation and keeps the capsules cool. Courtesy Department of Energy