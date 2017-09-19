Highly radioactive capsules are stored underwater at the Waste Encapsulation Storage Facility. The capsules contain radioactive isotopes called cesium and strontium that are byproducts of plutonium production. A total of 1,335 cesium capsules and 601 strontium capsules are stored at the facility beneath 13 feet of water. The water shields workers from radiation and keeps the capsules cool.
Hanford

Meeting Thursday on storage for Hanford’s highly radioactive capsules

By Annette Cary

acary@tricityherald.com

September 19, 2017 08:23 PM

UPDATED September 20, 2017 12:52 PM

A discussion of the area where highly radioactive cesium and strontium capsules will be stored at the Hanford nuclear reservation is planned Sept 21.

Now 1,936 capsules of cesium and strontium are stored underwater in the Waste Encapsulation and Storage Facility in central Hanford.

The capsules are planned to be moved to dry storage because of the risk that a severe earthquake could damage the concrete pool where they are stored.

The Department of Energy is proposing inserting the stainless steel capsules into storage canisters that will be overpacked in concrete casks to be stored on a concrete pad.

DOE will cover the siting, construction and operation of the proposed Capsule Storage Area at the meeting.

The meeting is at 5:30 p.m. at the Richland Public Library, 955 Northgate Drive. To watch it online, register at www.hanford.gov at the link in the event calendar.

