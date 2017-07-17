200-foot Hanford stack falls with help from explosives

The 200-foot-tall ventilation stack at Hanford’s Plutonium Finishing Plant came crashing down with the help of explosives on Saturday.
It has been used to exhaust filtered air from the plant for 68 years in the center of the nuclear reservation.
“Removing the stack is not only historic, but it allows workers in heavy equipment to more easily access and demolish the remaining portions of the facility,” said Tom Teynor, Department of Energy project director for the plant’s demolition.
Controlled Demolition Inc., a subcontractor to CH2M Hill Plateau Remediation Co., used a small amount of explosives to weaken the stack, allowing gravity to bring it to the ground.
The demolition of the stack is one more step toward having the Plutonium Finishing Plant torn down to slab on grade by a legal deadline at the end of September.
