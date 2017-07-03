Wildfire burns onto Hanford nuclear reservation

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:00 PUREX tunnel collapse structural integrity analysis press conference Pause 2:26 Work begins to stabilize Hanford radioactive waste tunnel collapse 1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment 8:16 Safe management of cesium-storntium capsules 1:17 Hanford contractor releases rehabilitated owl 1:48 Time lapse of demolition prep at Hanford Plutonium Reclamation Facility 0:26 Hanford vit plant testing tank on its way to Richland 7:48 Efforts to move Hanford sludge away from Columbia River 6:13 RJ Lee explains how its mobile chemical detection lab works 14:43 'A is for Atom' Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Since Sunday, Hanford firefighters have been battling the Silver Dollar fire, trying to "keep it from encroaching on civilian inhabited regions" says officials with the Hanford Fire Department's union firefighters. Video posted on their Facebook page show planes being used in the fire fighting. Hanford Fire Department's Union Firefighters, Local I-24 Facebook

