Wildfire burns onto Hanford nuclear reservation

A wildfire spread onto the Hanford nuclear reservation Sunday night.
The fire, called the Silver Dollar Fire, started Sunday west of Hanford and north of Highway 24. It had grown to 8,500 acres on Monday. The cause has not been determined.
It crossed onto the Hanford Reach National Monument south of the Vernita Bridge and then crossed Highway 24 onto the production portion of Hanford.
The Hanford Fire Department had it contained at 6 a.m., with no structures or contaminated areas burned, said Rae Moss of Department of Energy contractor Mission Support Alliance.
Firefighters cut a disk line around the fire, Moss said. Flames were still visible within the disk line Monday morning.
Water from the Columbia River was being used to fight the fire from the air.
The river was closed to boaters Monday starting at 8 a.m. about three miles downstream from the Vernita Bridge. The closure extended up the river to the Priest Rapids Dam.
Benton and Grant county sheriff’s offices were blocking and patrolling the closed section of the river. The river was expected to be closed until dusk or until aircraft were no longer needed for fire suppression.
As of 9 a.m. Monday no buildings had been damaged by the fire where it was burning off Hanford. Evacuations were ordered in some remote areas, including the Barrell Springs area.
Hanford workers were instructed to report to work late Monday morning at the nuclear reservation because of the fire.
Vitrification plant workers were told to come into the central Hanford construction site at 9:30 a.m.
Workers in town and at the Material Handling Facility were to report on a regular work schedule.
Other Hanford workers based in the the 200 West area and the 100 Areas were told to report at 9 a.m. unless they were needed for security and safety reasons.
The 200 East Area workers were to report at 9:30 a.m. to the 200 East Area.
High 240 is closed at the Yakima Barricade to the Junction of Highway 225. Highway 24 is closed from the Silver Dollar Cafe to the Vernita Bridge.
Essential employees who were to report to central Hanford and the reactor areas were told to enter the site through the Wye Barricade north of Richland.
Workers were told to use caution because of emergency vehicles and smoke.
Comments