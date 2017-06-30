Second Hanford radioactive waste tunnel ‘high potential’ of collapse

A second radioactive waste storage tunnel at Hanford is at risk of a cave-in.
The Department of Energy made the announcement Friday morning following a review of the sturdiness of two tunnels at the former Plutonium Uranium Extraction Facility (PUREX).
A review of the design showed neither meets current codes for structural integrity and the second may not be able to bear the weight of the soil above the tunnel and presents a “high potential for localized collapse,” said DOE.
The oldest of the two processing plant tunnels partially collapsed May 9, triggering the state to demand a review of both tunnels.
At a news conference Friday the state said the second tunnel made of metal and concrete is “structurally deficient by almost every measure.”
“This makes it clear that the second tunnel may also pose a risk to human health and the environment,” said Alex Smith, nuclear waste program manager for the Department of Ecology. “We took quick action in response to the Tunnel No. 1 collapse because of the potential for additional structural failures. We’re closely monitoring the situation to make sure (DOE) finds an effective solution.”
Already, there’s an interim plan to fill the first tunnel with grout, officials said Friday.
“We are evaluating options for using remote capability to get a look at the general condition of the inside of the tunnel, as well as to take radiological readings,” said Doug Shoop, manager of the Richland Operations Office for DOE. “We have increased our monitoring of the tunnels, including daily walk-downs and cameras that overlook both tunnels.”
The gaping 20-by-20-foot cave-in at PUREX drew state and national concern as just one symptom of the aging structures at the Department of Energy site. Since the ’60s it has stored eight railcars holding 780 cubic yards of contaminated equipment.
The waste includes both radioactive elements and chemicals such as lead, cadmium and barium, said DOE.
No airborne radioactive contamination was detected from the breach by either federal or state monitors but the state issued an administrative order requiring three corrective actions.
A day after the collapse, clean sand and soil was dropped into the hole to help prevent the release of any radioactive material into the air, according to DOE.
A layer of thick plastic then was pulled over the tunnel as another temporary measure, with plans being made to fill the tunnel with grout to prevent a further collapse before permanent disposal of the waste.
The state order required DOE to determine the cause of the breach and do a structural integrity analysis of both PUREX tunnels by July 1.
DOE’s next deadline, Aug. 1, is to develop a draft plan of corrections to ensure the safe storage of waste in both tunnels.
By Oct. 1 it must propose modifications to an existing dangerous waste permit for the tunnels, which would include a plan for permanently cleaning up the waste in the tunnels.
This story is developing and will continue to be updated.
Comments