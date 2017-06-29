Head of Energy Northwest, operator of Richland nuclear plant, to retire

The chief executive of Energy Northwest plans to retire a year from now, he announced Thursday after an executive board meeting in Portland, Ore.
Mark Reddemann took over leadership of Energy Northwest in 2010, including overseeing the operation of the only nuclear power plant in the Northwest, the Columbia Generating Station near Richland.
He plans to retire in June 2018, allowing time for a successor to be picked and to possibly work with Reddemann before his retirement.
“I have worked in this industry for almost 40 years and this has been the most rewarding position of my career,” Reddemann said in a message to employees.
Sid Morrison, chairman of the Energy Northwest board, has appointed a committee to help with the selection of a new chief executive.
“We owe Mark our gratitude for his strong and thoughtful leadership of the agency over these past seven years,” Morrison said.
Reddemann will work with the committee to help identify his successor.
