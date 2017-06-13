Hanford workers report possible chemical vapor exposure

Three Hanford workers received medical evaluations as a precaution after reporting suspicious odors outside the nuclear reservation’s A Tank Farm.
Five additional workers also reported odors but declined medical evaluations. They had no symptoms consistent with possible exposure to chemical vapors associated with waste held in underground tanks, according to Washington River Protection Solutions.
Because the workers were outside a tank farm, supplied air respirators were not required as protection against chemical vapors. The employees were doing work at a new water and air service building.
Employees were told to leave the area and access was restricted.
Hanford workers are concerned that inhaling chemical vapors could lead to serious neurological and respiratory illnesses.
No further information was immediately available.
