Workers outside the Hanford A Tank Farm reported suspicious odors the morning of June 13.
Workers outside the Hanford A Tank Farm reported suspicious odors the morning of June 13. Associated Press file
Workers outside the Hanford A Tank Farm reported suspicious odors the morning of June 13. Associated Press file

Hanford

June 13, 2017 10:00 AM

Hanford workers report possible chemical vapor exposure

By Annette Cary

acary@tricityherald.com

Three Hanford workers received medical evaluations as a precaution after reporting suspicious odors outside the nuclear reservation’s A Tank Farm.

Five additional workers also reported odors but declined medical evaluations. They had no symptoms consistent with possible exposure to chemical vapors associated with waste held in underground tanks, according to Washington River Protection Solutions.

Because the workers were outside a tank farm, supplied air respirators were not required as protection against chemical vapors. The employees were doing work at a new water and air service building.

Employees were told to leave the area and access was restricted.

Hanford workers are concerned that inhaling chemical vapors could lead to serious neurological and respiratory illnesses.

No further information was immediately available.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Work begins to stabilize Hanford radioactive waste tunnel collapse

Work begins to stabilize Hanford radioactive waste tunnel collapse 2:26

Work begins to stabilize Hanford radioactive waste tunnel collapse
Vit plant receives big piece of equipment 1:01

Vit plant receives big piece of equipment
Safe management of cesium-storntium capsules 8:16

Safe management of cesium-storntium capsules

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos