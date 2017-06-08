Hanford workers removed the sixth-story roof at the Plutonium Reclamation Facility and lifted out contaminated items, including the first of eight glove boxes. The building at the Plutonium Finishing Plant is being prepared for demolition to start in a matter of weeks. Courtesy DOE
Hanford workers removed the sixth-story roof at the Plutonium Reclamation Facility and lifted out contaminated items, including the first of eight glove boxes. The building at the Plutonium Finishing Plant is being prepared for demolition to start in a matter of weeks. Courtesy DOE

Hanford

June 08, 2017 8:33 AM

350 workers ordered to take cover at Hanford after radiation alarm

By Annette Cary

acary@tricityherald.com

About 350 people at Hanford were ordered to take cover indoors as a precaution after a monitor for airborne radioactive particles sounded on Thursday.

The alarm went off about 7 a.m. and workers remained under cover at 8:30 a.m.

The alarm rang at the Plutonium Finishing Plant in central Hanford as crews were removing a glove box from the highly contaminated Plutonium Reclamation Facility at the plant.

The glove box was in the tall central area of the facility called a canyon.

Work crews immediately stopped demolition and applied fixative to the glove box to help contain any further spread of radioactive material.

No injuries were reported.

