350 workers ordered to take cover at Hanford after radiation alarm

Hanford workers removed the sixth-story roof at the Plutonium Reclamation Facility and lifted out contaminated items, including the first of eight glove boxes. The building at the Plutonium Finishing Plant is being prepared for demolition to start in a matter of weeks. Courtesy DOE