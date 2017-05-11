Energy secretary wants study to prevent further problems at Hanford radioactive storage tunnel

Secretary of Energy Rick Perry says the next phase in the PUREX tunnel collapse is to look at ways to prevent future problems with the underground storage area at the Hanford nuclear reservation.
“Our next step is to identify and implement longer-term measures to further reduce risks,” Perry said in a released statement.
An emergency was declared earlier the week after workers discovered a section of the roof of a tunnel used to store highly radioactive waste had collapsed.
Several thousand workers were ordered to take shelter, most of them for several hours, during the incident.
After determining is was safe, workers began staging heavy equipment to start filling the breach with a sand mixture to further prevent radioactive materials from reaching the atmosphere, according to DOE.
"I am pleased to announce that our dedicated and talented team of experts at the Department of Energy's Hanford site have completed filling in the hole discovered at the PUREX tunnel," said Secretary Perry.
No airborne radioactive contamination has been detected from the breach by either federal or state monitors.
