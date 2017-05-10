Emergency work starts to fill hole in Hanford radioactive waste tunnel

A Hanford crew worked through Tuesday night laying down a gravel road to move heavy equipment to the section of a waste disposal tunnel that collapsed.
The Department of Energy plans to fill a breach into the tunnel holding highly radioactive waste with clean soil to stabilize it.
A 20-by-20-foot hole was discovered Tuesday morning over the top of the oldest of the PUREX processing plant tunnels at the Hanford nuclear reservation in Eastern Washington state near Richland.
Officials confirmed Tuesday that the hole had breached the tunnel, potentially exposing the waste to the air.
No detection of airborne radiation had been reported by the Department of Energy as of Wednesday morning.
Most on site work at the nuclear reservation was canceled Wednesday.
Workers north of the Wye Barricade, a security checkpoint at the site, were told not to report to work on Wednesday if they were not essential to safety or security.
The work cancellation includes the Hanford vitrification plant construction site.
Workers in town and at the 300 Area of Hanford just north of Richland were to report to work as usual.
