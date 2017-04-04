Hanford union leader resigns; has good words for vapor improvements

2:42 Operation Git-Meow rescues feral cats at Navy base Pause

0:13 WATCH: Man attempts to get into car in Richland

1:05 Journey of One Thousand Miles

1:26 VIDEO: Carl Underwood returns as a champ

1:01 Smuggled lion cub found in van with thousands of birds

1:26 Preparation is key for allergy season

1:49 How do you protect your dog from parvo?

2:34 Bryant Scott conquers 50-mile race, 8 months after nearly losing his life to heat stroke

8:16 Safe management of cesium-storntium capsules