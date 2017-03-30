The room where Hanford’s Atomic Man injured — now only a part of history

Hanford construction workers have put a period on the end of the sad story of Hanford’s Atomic Man.
The room where Harold McCluskey was severely injured in 1976 has been reduced to slab on grade, the Department of Energy announced on Thursday.
The demolition was part of the ongoing teardown of the Plutonium Finishing Plant and a significant milestone for crews on the project.
McCluskey, a 64-year-old chemical operator, was working to restart work in a glove box in the Americium Recovery Facility at the Plutonium Finishing Plant, where work had been stopped for four months due to a strike in August 1976.
He had climbed a ladder to an upper section of the glove box, where workers could reach their hands through thick gloves attached to portals to allow them to work with hazardous materials within the box as they looked through windows.
He was at the top of the ladder when he saw brown smoke and turned to leave. But before he had stepped down, the window of the glove box blew out, the result of resin degrading and reacting with nitric acid within the glove box.
A spray of radioactive americium, concentrated nitric acid, resin beads, and shards of glass and plastic hit him in the right side of his face, according to an account by his doctor, Dr. Bryce Breintenstein, who gave a lecture in Richland in 2008.
McCluskey was knocked to the floor and called out, “I can’t see,” according to officials who investigated the accident.
The acid burned his face and neck, and the americium was embedded in his skin. The radiation he was exposed to was 500 times the amount deemed safe, according to DOE.
McCluskey would spend the next five months at the Hanford Emergency Decontamination Facility, a windowless building then near Kadlec hospital in Richland, eventually graduating to a travel trailer parked outside the facility.
He was tough, intelligent and endlessly patient during the months of treatment he endured to save his life, Breitenstein said.
Others who helped with his treatment or got to know him during the investigation of the accident, described him as a Christian and extremely helpful.
He initially was treated intravenously with a chelating agent that grabbed onto americium in his blood and allowed the isotope to be excreted in his urine.
But most of the treatment was repeatedly washing his skin, which was left red and raw from the acid burn, and picking off debris and scabs.
For several weeks he was kept in near isolation, with his family and co-workers only allowed to talk to him from the door of the decontamination facility.
But his mood remained excellent, Breitenstein said. “He was stoic.” The doctor had a photo of McCluskey sitting alone by his bed and smoking a pipe.
Eventually McCluskey moved into the travel trailer with his wife and dog, staying close by for treatment.
Not until 150 days after the accident was he allowed to move home to Prosser.
His vision remained poor and his eyes sensitive to light after the explosion, Breitenstein said.
He had been an avid hunter and fisherman before the accident, but never really regained his body strength after treatment, his doctor said.
The chelation treatment removed much of the americium from his body, but enough remained to earn him the “Atomic Man” nickname. It would set off a radiation detector when he held it near his head.
The late Hill Williams reported in his recently published book, Writing the Northwest, that DOE gave McCluskey $275,000 in compensation.
It closes the chapter on one important piece of Hanford history.
Tom Teynor, DOE manager for the Plutonium Finishing Plant
McCluskey had a heart condition, including a heart attack, before the explosion and the illness eventually caused his death. He died at the age of 76 of another heart attack.
The Americium Recovery Facility, which came to be called the McCluskey Room by Hanford workers, never operated again.
A facility about the size of a double-car garage, it was used to separate americium from waste materials for possible industrial or other use.
It had been built onto one end of the Plutonium Finishing Plant, eventually becoming sandwiched between the main processing area of the plant and the plant’s Plutonium Reclamation Facility.
Demolishing the building is “both historic and a significant risk reduction,” said Tom Teynor, DOE manager for the Plutonium Finishing Plant. “It closes the chapter on one important piece of Hanford history.”
