Hanford health contractor earns 92 percent of pay possible

0:13 WATCH: Man attempts to get into car in Richland Pause

1:28 Pasco soccer looking for 3rd straight MCC title

1:49 How do you protect your dog from parvo?

1:13 VIDEO: Adorable giant anteater born at Zoo Miami

0:41 Kamiakin football team heads to state

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off

4:13 Kirksville parents seek justice for Green Beret son slain in Jordan

0:59 500 Mid-Columbia firefighters scheduled for live fire training in Kennewick

1:04 The most unusual TSA checkpoint finds