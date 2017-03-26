Hanford health contractor earns 92 percent of pay possible

The Hanford occupational health services provider earned almost 92 percent of the available incentive pay for the last fiscal year, according to the Department of Energy.
HPM Corp.’s score was about 2 percent higher than the previous fiscal year.
It has earned $302,610 of the maximum $330,000 in incentive pay available for the fiscal year that ended in September. Last year, with less incentive pay available, it earned $287,680.
HMPC performed the best in the category of “work health and well-being” in fiscal 2016, according to a recently released scorecard summarizing DOE’s evaluation of its contractor.
The contractor received a rating of “excellent” in the category, and earned 33.2 percent of the maximum 35 percent of the total pay available for that category.
For “customer satisfaction” and “operational effectiveness,” HPMC received ratings of “very good.”
DOE praised HPMC for its cooperation and coordination with other Hanford contractors that depend on it for occupational health services.
HMPC award pay breakdown
$109,560 earned for worker health and well-being
$103,950 earned for operational effectiveness
$89,100 earned for customer satisfaction
HPMC coordinated with other contractors to minimize workers’ time away from work and provided occupational health staffing and services outside the normal business hours listed in its contract, DOE said.
The scorecard listed no significant deficiencies, but said there was room for improvement in some areas.
HPMC needs to reassess its communication practices to ensure workers fully understand medical evaluation activities, DOE said. It also should work on its business and contract management.
DOE awarded HPMC a contract in 2012 estimated to be worth $99 million over six years to provide occupational medical services to employees of DOE and environmental cleanup contracts at Hanford.
A year ago, DOE asked for information from companies interested in the contract when HPMC’s contract expires in about a year and a half.
DOE did not set the type of contract or contracts, their length or other requirements, saying its request for information was for market research.
Annette Cary: 509-582-1533, @HanfordNews
Comments