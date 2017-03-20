Nuclear waste robot deal reached with British

The Department of Energy signed an agreement with the United Kingdom to collaborate on developing robotic equipment for working with nuclear waste at sites such as the Hanford nuclear reservation.
The agreement is expected to increase the exchange of information and personnel across the Atlantic Ocean.
DOE will be able to test its technology at the Center for Remote Applications in Challenging Environments, or RACE, a new facility in England for developing and testing remotely operated systems.
“This is a first step in an important collaboration on robotics between the United States and the United Kingdom,” said Sue Cange, DOE acting assistant secretary for environmental management.
“The timing could not be better as, by working together, I am sure we will develop more effective solutions to address our decommissioning challenges,” she said.
