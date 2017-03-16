Trump budget request up for DOE sites like Hanford; PNNL a mixed bag

1:13 VIDEO: Adorable giant anteater born at Zoo Miami Pause

2:01 'Beauty and the Beast' film trailer

1:19 Somos East Side Helpers

1:09 Snippet of Pasco police chase Sunday morning

0:41 Kamiakin football team heads to state

0:36 Naika Venant's mother: I have to bury my baby

1:07 No small feat: The shortest players in the NCAA Tournament

0:30 Watch this guy's last-second leap to avoid being hit by high-speed train

0:07 Snowflake melts under PNNL's mini microscope