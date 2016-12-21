New deputy manager named for Hanford Richland Operations Office

Tom Fletcher has been named the deputy manager of the Department of Energy’s Hanford Richland Operation Office starting in early 2017.
The position was held by Doug Shoop before he was promoted to manager in July.
Fletcher now is the assistant manager for the Hanford vitrification plant start-up, commissioning and integration for DOE.
“Tom is a recognized leader and a familiar face,” said Shoop and Kevin Smith, manager of the DOE Office of River Protection, in a joint announcement.
The promotion is consistent with a DOE initiative to develop the next generation of senior leaders for the federal government, they said.
They also announced that Paul Detwiler will be Hanford chief counsel starting early next year. Detwiler now is chief counsel for the National Engineering Technology Laboratory.
Former Hanford chief counsel Bob Carosino retired in May.
