New deputy manager named for Hanford Richland Operations Office

0:23 Bobcat fishing for salmon inside Olympic National Park Pause

1:10 A holiday surprise for students from U.S. Cellular

0:52 Disruptive passenger banned from Delta after shouting about Trump

1:27 Pasco Police Officer Adam Wright testifies

1:53 Pasco Police Officer Adrian Alaniz testifies

0:34 Join a sled ride down Carmichael Hill in Richland

1:39 Trump selects "Mad Dog" Mattis for secretary of defense

0:41 Kamiakin football team heads to state

0:48 Persons of interest in Arlington homicide on surveillance video