Richland nuclear plant barred from shipping waste after incident

Energy Northwest is temporarily barred from sending waste to a commercial disposal site at Hanford after a shipment in November had radioactivity that was underreported.
A container of low-level radioactive waste was rejected at the US Ecology disposal site on Hanford land Nov. 9.
Workers at the disposal site surveyed the package for radiation and measured it as seven times higher than the shipping manifest for the package declared, according to Energy Northwest.
The Nuclear Regulatory Commission announced on Monday that a three-member team would spend this week on site evaluating Energy Northwest’s analysis of the cause of the incorrect measurement of radiation and its plan of corrections.
The shipment contained contaminated filters from routine vacuuming of the used fuel pool at the Columbia Generating Station, Energy Northwest’s nuclear power plant near Richland.
This story will be updated.
