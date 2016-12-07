Breaking: DOE may miss new Hanford tank deadlines

The Department of Energy is at serious risk of missing new court-enforced deadlines for emptying some of Hanford’s leak-prone underground tanks, DOE notified the state of Washington Tuesday night.
A federal court judge extended deadlines in March after it became clear that DOE could not meet deadlines set in a 2010 court-enforced consent decree for the Hanford nuclear reservation.
Two new tank deadlines are at risk because of increased safety requirements around waste tanks to protect workers from breathing potentially toxic chemical vapors, according to DOE.
Having workers wear supplied air respirators for any work that takes them inside the fence lines of a tank farm slows work by about 50 percent, said Kevin Smith, manager of the DOE Office of River Protection at a Pasco meeting of the Hanford Advisory Board Wednesday.
DOE’s tank farms also face a budget issue after Congress failed to pass a DOE budget for the fiscal year that started in October. Hanford would have received additional money to address tank issues under the proposed budget for fiscal 2017, but now a budget may not be passed until spring, at least six months into the fiscal year.
One deadline at risk calls for DOE to choose five single-shell tanks in a group of 12 and empty them of radioactive and hazardous chemical waste by the end of 2020.
DOE must build on that to empty waste from nine of the tanks in the groupings call the A and AX Tank Farms by March 2024 under the second deadline DOE says is at risk.
Washington state may petition the court to require DOE to start building more double-shell waste storage tanks if the 2020 tank deadline is missed, ruled U.S. Judge Rosanna Malouf Peterson.
The waste is being moved from leak-prone single-shell tanks to sturdier double-shell tanks until it can be treated at the vitrification plant under construction for disposal.
Hanford tanks hold 56 million gallons of radioactive and hazardous chemical waste left from production of plutonium for the nation’s nuclear weapons program during World War II and the Cold War.
