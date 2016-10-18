Skin of Hanford workers contaminated with radioactive waste

Some workers at a Hanford tank farm had skin contaminated with radioactive waste Tuesday morning.
The workers were in a pit at the AX Tank Farm when contamination was detected in the pit.
They backed out of the area, but a survey found low levels of radioactive contamination on their skin, according to preliminary information.
Infrastructure is being installed in the AX Tank Farm to allow waste to be emptied from leak-prone, underground tanks there.
Information was not immediately available about the pit, but often pits have valves for moving waste among tanks.
This article will be updated.
