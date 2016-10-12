Federal judge considers more Hanford worker protections

A federal judge plans to issue a detailed ruling as soon as possible after listening to nearly 2 1/2 hours of arguments Wednesday related to increasing Hanford worker safety.
U.S. District Court Judge Thomas Rice is considering imposing a preliminary injunction to require more protection for workers pending the outcome of a lawsuit.
The state of Washington and other plaintiffs have sued the U.S. Department of Energy and its tank farm contractor in federal court in Spokane.
An attorney for Hanford Challenge, a Seattle-based advocacy group, and Union Local 598, argued DOE is in an endless cycle of worker exposure to chemical vapors, increased protection for them, repeal of the protection and then more exposures.
She said Hanford has a culture of fear and retaliation, putting money and deadlines above worker safety.
“(The Department of) Energy is never going to fix a problem it denies,” she said.
The state and other plaintiffs are asking for a preliminary injunction until the case goes to trial in September 2017.
Court documents show 54 workers have reported suspicious smells or symptoms that could indicate exposure to chemical vapors from January through July of this year.
DOE’s attorneys argued the plaintiffs based their case on incidents in May and June of this year, when workers reported suspicious odors or symptoms consistent with chemical vapor exposure.
DOE said they failed to show any of the workers were exposed to chemicals at amounts above occupational exposure limits set to protect workers.
The state just recently filed information on another Hanford worker that the plaintiffs argue had exposure in May to chemicals at levels high enough to damage his respiratory tissues.
Because the worker’s statement was only recently filed in federal court, DOE said it was not prepared to discuss the specifics of that case.
But DOE said it was an unusual event that happened during maintenance on contaminated equipment, rather than a vapor release from a Hanford chemical waste tank.
Its contractor is looking at new ways to better protect workers performing similar maintenance work, officials said.
This story will be undated.
Comments