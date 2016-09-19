Hanford whistleblowers awarded $216,000 in back pay and compensation

Two Hanford whistleblowers have been awarded $216,000 in back pay and compensation, plus interest and attorney fees, after being laid off by Computer Sciences Corp.
The decision by a U.S. Department of Labor administrative law judge followed a six-day trial in Kennewick in November 2015.
The whistleblowers were represented by Hanford Challenge, a Seattle-based worker advocacy group for the nuclear reservation.
Kirtley Clem and Matthew Spencer worked as computer specialists for Computer Sciences Corp., or CSC, in 2012 when the company held the occupational medicine contract for Hanford.
The two workers were laid off after they reported failures in a new electronic medical record system, including a problem tracking health risks for individual workers.
The problem created the potential for workers at risk for chronic beryllium disease to be exposed to the metal, despite medical restrictions that should have protected them.
CSC was ordered by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to pay back wages of $186,000 to the two former workers in late 2014.
CSC appealed, which led to the trial.
Hanford Challenge said the judge characterized some of CSC’s arguments as “an astonishing display of chutzpah.”
Clem said in as statement that while he feels vindicated by the judge’s decision, he continues to be disappointed in DOE’s inadequate protections for whistleblowers.
This news story will be updated.
