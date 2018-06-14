Tri-Cities teachers rallying for higher pay

Kennewick teachers spent their first day of summer vacation rallying again, urging school district officials to "bargain now."
About 60 teachers and supporters wearing red T-shirts gathered Thursday at the district office on Fourth Avenue, the Kennewick Education Association posted on its Facebook page.
Teachers in other cities around the state, including Richland, also have rallied recently over pay.
The state Legislature has allocated about $1 billion more for K-12 teacher pay as part of an overhaul of public education. The Washington Education Association is urging teachers to "fight for the fair pay we all deserve" in the form of raises.
In Richland, the current teacher contract is expiring and negotiations are scheduled to start soon.
Kennewick is in the midst of a three-year contract. KEA wants to negotiate a salary adjustment, but the district has said it'll work on an "appropriate cost of living adjustment for 2018-19, and looks forward to negotiating a new contract next spring."
