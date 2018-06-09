Music changed his life. Now this Pasco teens wants to pay it forward

If there's a musical instrument in the room, Aiden Burrows probably knows how to play it.
The 18-year-old, who just graduated from Pasco High School, first picked up a guitar as a boy.
Then he moved to violin.
Cello. String bass.
Then, ultimately, he found his way to percussion — from drums to instruments such as xylophone and marimba — after joining Pasco High's music program as a freshman.
"(Trying out) the program didn't leave me a choice" about whether to be involved, Burrows said. "I immediately felt at home. I felt I had a purpose."
Burrows was part of various music ensembles at Pasco High, plus the marching band.
He's a skilled performer who's able to tap into emotions while on stage — a special gift, said Heidi Hanes, band director.
He's also a kind, caring leader, she said.
"He’s one of the best kids we’ve had here — a prime example of leadership, hard work and dedication," Hanes told the Herald. "We’re sad to lose him, because he’s a great leader. But that’s good. It means he's going to go out in the world and be a great leader."
While Burrows' mother and grandmother sing, most of his siblings have gravitated towards sports.
But for Burrows, music is a passion that runs deep.
He's just about always listening to it — everything from early jazz to modern pop. And he's often playing it, coming to school early, staying late and camping out in the band room at lunch to practice.
For him, music has been a favorite part of high school. His best memories from Pasco High are of music trips, band camp, friendships forged in the band room.
"I haven’t lived much life outside of high school yet, but I just know (that in music) I’ve made friends that will last a lifetime," Burrows told the Herald.
And in it, he found something big to care about.
"When I was unsure where I was at in life, unsure about life’s situations, (music) was always there for me," he said. "Whether it was listening, playing, helping other people who were unsure about a part or something — it took my focus elsewhere.
"It didn’t let me dwell on the small things in life. It’s so much bigger."
Burrows, the son of Paul and Amber Burrows, is sticking with music after high school. He's headed to Eastern Washington University, where he'll play percussion and study music education.
He wants to teach music someday.
