They dropped out of school. Now these Tri-City teens are trying to drive on Mars

Instructor Jerry Hombel explains about the CBC High School Academy team's preparations for a trip to the NASA Human Exploration Rover Challenge. The 11-member student team is designing, building and testing a four-wheeled, human-powered vehicle for competition at the international event on April 13-14 in Huntsville, Alabama. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

