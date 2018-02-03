Tri-City mom accuses daycare at CBC of waxing her toddler’s eyebrows

A student was livid after she picked up her daughter from the daycare on the Columbia Basin College campus in Pasco.
When Alyssa Salgado dropped the toddler off, the little girl had a unibrow. When she and her daughter arrived home, all that remained above her nose was a red patch.
Her daughter, who is not yet 2 years old, called it an “owie,” said her mom. Salgado thinks the child’s eyebrows were waxed and worries that it would have been painful.
The mom posted to Facebook a photo she had snapped of her daughter Thursday morning before getting her ready for daycare, she said. Then she posted a closeup of her face after daycare.
Never miss a local story.
The photos had been shared by other posters more than 6,000 times by Saturday afternoon.
Another mom also posted pictures of her son, saying she believed her son’s eyebrows also were waxed, but that staff denied it.
“Nothing like this should ever happen and they had no right to touch by daughter at all,” Salgado said on Facebook. “I birthed my daughter and love every little thing about her.”
Columbia Basin College responded with a Facebook post about 2 p.m. Saturday.
The Boys and Girls Club of Benton and Franklin counties operates the childcare center for the Pasco School District on the CBC campus.
“The Boys and Girls Club, Pasco School District and Columbia Basin College take these allegations seriously and will work together to support the investigation process,” the CBC post said.
The Washington State Department of Early Learning, which licenses childcare centers, will launch an investigation Monday, according to CBC. The Boys and Girls Club also is investigating.
Comments