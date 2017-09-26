Education

September 26, 2017 12:27 PM

Pasco schools offering information about $99.5 million bond proposal

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

People can learn more about Pasco School District’s $99.5 million bond proposal during three informational sessions in early October.

The half-hour sessions start at 6 p.m. for a presentation in English, and at 6:30 p.m. for a presentation in Spanish. They will be held at McLoughlin Middle School on Oct. 3, Stevens Middle School on Oct. 4 and Ochoa Middle School on Oct. 5.

The proposal is on the Nov. 7 general election ballot.

The district is proposing to use the money to build two new elementary schools, a new middle school and rebuild Stevens Middle School.

If approved, the bond is estimated to cost taxpayers 59 cents per $1,000 of assessed value. This would mean a homeowner would pay $118 more per year for a $200,000 property.

Related content

Education

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Monarch caterpillar breeding habitat study site near Irrigon 1:23

Monarch caterpillar breeding habitat study site near Irrigon

Pause
Cowboys fans weigh in on players taking a knee before national anthem 0:54

Cowboys fans weigh in on players taking a knee before national anthem

Kennewick poised for downtown 'Streateries' pilot program 0:40

Kennewick poised for downtown "Streateries" pilot program

Adorable tiger cub caught at U.S.-Mexico border 1:31

Adorable tiger cub caught at U.S.-Mexico border

Car prowler in Kennewick caught on home security camera 0:26

Car prowler in Kennewick caught on home security camera

Watch: Potato truck hits transit bus 0:50

Watch: Potato truck hits transit bus

Highlights from the Richland-Southridge game, and Bombers DL Geoffrey Robinson talks about his fumble return for a touchdown. 1:29

Highlights from the Richland-Southridge game, and Bombers DL Geoffrey Robinson talks about his fumble return for a touchdown.

Hurricane Maria targets Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico 1:31

Hurricane Maria targets Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico

South Korean tomato festival celebrates with a mess 1:32

South Korean tomato festival celebrates with a mess

Hurricane Maria hits the Dominican Republic 0:49

Hurricane Maria hits the Dominican Republic

  • Should fidget spinners be allowed in schools?

    A focusing tool for some, a distracting toy for others — more and more teachers are banning fidget spinners from classrooms.

Should fidget spinners be allowed in schools?

View more video

Education