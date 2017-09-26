Pasco schools offering information about $99.5 million bond proposal

People can learn more about Pasco School District’s $99.5 million bond proposal during three informational sessions in early October.
The half-hour sessions start at 6 p.m. for a presentation in English, and at 6:30 p.m. for a presentation in Spanish. They will be held at McLoughlin Middle School on Oct. 3, Stevens Middle School on Oct. 4 and Ochoa Middle School on Oct. 5.
The proposal is on the Nov. 7 general election ballot.
The district is proposing to use the money to build two new elementary schools, a new middle school and rebuild Stevens Middle School.
If approved, the bond is estimated to cost taxpayers 59 cents per $1,000 of assessed value. This would mean a homeowner would pay $118 more per year for a $200,000 property.
Comments