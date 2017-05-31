WSU medical students might not have a Tri-City home to come to

When 15 WSU medical students come to the Tri-Cities next school year, it’s unclear where they’re going to stay.
Officials are hunting for volunteers to house the students for the six weeks they will spend studying at the Richland campus before moving to the area.
The inaugural class of the Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine starts in less than three months. When they are accepted into the program, they will be linked to one of four campuses — Tri-Cities, Everett, Spokane and Vancouver.
After two years of training, the students will be divided across the university’s campuses to work in area hospitals.
While they will spend the bulk of their first two years at the Spokane campus, the students will spend six weeks on the campus they’re linked to. The six weeks are divided into one-week segments spread over 2017, 2018 and 2019.
The first week stint begins Sept. 3 and the college still needs 10 more hosts for the students staying in the Tri-Cities.
“For community members, this is an important way they can be involved in helping WSU achieve its mission and help the Tri-Cities secure its next generation of physician talent,” said Christina VerHeul, the college’s director of communications and marketing.
During the weeks they are staying in the Tri-Cities, the host is expected to connect them with people living in the area, coordinate activities and attend a weekly dinner.
The student provides food and transportation for themselves.
“As representatives of the Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine and emerging leaders in the community, they are expected to engage with their home stay hosts throughout each host week,” said VerHeul.
College of Medicine Dean Dr. John Tomkowiak said the goal is to allow students a chance to connect with the community, as well as learning how to practice healthcare.
Students who form those connections are more likely to return after finishing the program, say officials.
If the college isn’t able to find spots for the students, they will still come the Richland campus, but officials are going to find a different place for the students to stay.
“For example, we might have to put them up in a hotel and then ask those who have volunteered to be hosts to help our students connect with the community through activities,” VerHeul said. “It’s a much less personal experience for our students.”
People can apply at the college’s website, bit.ly/WSUMedicine.
