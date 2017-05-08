Pasco still in contention for bilingual educator program

Pasco students are closer to seeing a pilot program aimed at training the next generation of bilingual teachers.
On Monday, Gov. Jay Inslee signed House Bill 1445, which outlines three programs aimed at promoting dual language education.
One of the programs, championed by Ricardo Sánchez, on the state Commission for Hispanic Affairs, would funnel bilingual students into nearby colleges and, finally, jobs as teachers and counselors.
He worked with administrators at four school districts, including Pasco, to develop potential pilot programs. The districts would recruit students when they are in high school, and they would receive state loans to pay for tuition, books and fees at a two-year, and then four-year college.
This is a very positive step forward at a time when dual language and and bilingual education is becoming more and more important for our state.
Sen. Hans Zeiger, R-Puyallup
If the student returns to teach in the Educational Service District area, the loans would be forgiven.
The proposal initially found support in a bill sponsored by Sen. Hans Zeiger, R-Puyallup, and was going to create four programs, two in Eastern Washington and two in Western Washington.
While Zeiger’s bill ended up languishing in the House, it ended up first replacing, and later incorporated into a bill from Rep. Lillian Ortiz-Self, D-Mukilteo.
The final compromise trimmed the amount in the pilot bilingual recruitment programs, and kept grant programs aimed at supporting increasing dual-language early childhood education and K-12 programs.
Zeiger and Ortiz-Self were happy with the final version.
The more parents and teachers I talk with about the best ways to give all children in Washington the tools they need to succeed in school, the more convinced I am that this is a step in the right direction.
Rep. Lillian Ortiz-Self, D-Mukilteo
“This is a very positive step forward at a time when dual language and and bilingual education is becoming more and more important for our state,” Zeiger said.
“The more parents and teachers I talk with about the best ways to give all children in Washington the tools they need to succeed in school, the more convinced I am that this is a step in the right direction,” Ortiz-Self said.
The legislators are confident some funding for the programs will remain in a final state budget. The Legislature is half way through a 30-day special session.
Each of the budget proposals set aside money for the programs included in the bills.
Sánchez continues to be hopeful that enough money will remain for four pilot programs. While he worked with four school districts to create the proposal, the Professional Educator Standards Board could pursue a different district.
“They may have to put it out for a statewide request for proposals,” he said.
Comments