January 12, 2017 4:41 PM

WATCH: New teacher development center opens in Pasco

Brandon Wilm, left, and Kirsten Curtiss, both of Design West Architects in Kennewick, look at the sky lounge area Thursday at the $3.6 million teacher development center in Pasco.

About 80 people attended the grand opening ceremony and tours of Educational Service District 123's building at 3924 W. Court St.

The 12,000-square-foot building features a high-tech classroom for teachers to use as a laboratory to learn new ways for teaching students about with technology and also a new large meeting room that can hold 150 people.

The district provides services to 146 public and 22 private schools in seven counties in southeastern Washington.

