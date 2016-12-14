Police officers testify in Pasco coroners inquest

Two Pasco police officers testified publicly today for the first time about the moments leading up to the fatal shooting of Antonio Zambrano-Montes.
Officers Adrian Alaniz and Adam Wright both took the stand in the coroner’s inquest.
The fact-finding proceeding, called by Franklin County Coroner Dan Blasdel, is for a six-member jury to determine how Zambrano-Montes died and whether the officers were justified in the use of deadly force.
Local, state and federal prosecutors already have declined to pursue criminal charges against Alaniz, Wright and former officer Ryan Flanagan.
Zambrano-Montes, 35, was shot when he refused to stop throwing rocks and large chunks of concrete at passing cars and police.
Alaniz, who fired one of the 17 shots at Zambrano-Montes, said there was no option for the officers to let the man go from the incident.
“Our duty is to protect the public. … People call the police because they don’t know what to do,” Alaniz testified. “There was a possibility (Zambrano-Montes) could have come across somebody and hurt them, hit them with a rock. If I had let him walk away from that situation, I would have been just as responsible for that situation as he would be.”
On Tuesday, their attorneys had said the officers would invoke their Fifth Amendment right not to incriminate themselves before the jury.
Then, this morning, special deputy coroner Michael J. Fox said they had reached an agreement and the officers planned to testify in person.
Jurors on Tuesday watched excerpts of a videotaped deposition with Flanagan.
In that recording, Flanagan described how Zambrano-Montes was throwing rocks at the officers and said when he fired his gun, he was trying “to stop the imminent threat.”
Also today, Dr. Sig Menchel said that Zambrano-Montes was shot between five and seven times.
The forensic pathologist from Bellevue, who performed the autopsy three days after the shooting, explained that two of the bullets that went through the left arm may have then gone into Zambrano-Montes’ body. He could only say for certainty that there were seven entry wounds.
“The cause of death was listed as multiple gunshot wounds of the head, trunk and extremities,” Menchel said.
The matter should go to the jury this afternoon.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Kristin M. Kraemer: 509-582-1531, @KristinMKraemer
