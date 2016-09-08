No criminal charges in Zambrano shooting, Washington AG says

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson will not overrule a local prosecutor’s decision not to file criminal charges against three Pasco police officers who shot and killed a rock-throwing man in 2015.
Ferguson notified Gov. Jay Inslee Sept. 8 of his decision. It’s been one year since Inslee ordered Ferguson to review the decision by Franklin County Prosecutor Shawn Sant not to charge the officers involved in the shooting.
Antonio Zambrano-Montes, 35, died after being shot at 17 times near the Fiesta Foods grocery. He had been throwing rocks and was high on methamphetamine at the time.
The death rocked the Latino community but Sant concluded the evidence did not support a criminal conviction and that the officers were “acting in good faith and without malice.”
Ferguson confirmed that decision in a letter to the governor.
“After careful consideration of the evidence and the applicable law, we have concluded that Washington law does not support bringing criminal charges against the involved police officers,” he wrote.
Though he stopped short of charging then officers Adrian Alaniz, Ryan Flanagan and Adam Wright, the attorney general said he was “deeply troubled” by the events that led to Zambrano-Montes’s death.
“I believe that the use of deadly force in this case, though legally justified, was not the only possible way to protect the police and the public from his dangerous behavior,” he said.
He supported the U.S. Department of Justice’s recent review of the Pasco Police Department that called for more training in the use of force, more training in de-escalating conflict and greater diversity in the department, including hiring more women and more Spanish-speaking employees.
This story will be updated.
