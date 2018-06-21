A Kennewick teen crashed her mom's car while looking at her phone. She wasn't even licensed

A teen got a early driver's lesson after wrecking her mother's car Wednesday night.
The 16-year-old girl was only going a short distance, so her mom thought it was safe to hand over the keys to the Acura to the unlicensed driver, Kennewick Police Sgt. Aaron Clem said.
The teen was traveling around 40 mph and looking at her cellphone when she slammed into a parked vehicle around 10 p.m. on the 2200 block of West Eighth Place, police said.
The Acura flipped, blocked the road and forced a pickup and minivan to crash.
Kennewick police said the girl was speeding and distracted, two of the leading causes of collisions.
"We want to remind everyone to put their phones down and follow the posted speed limits when driving," Kennewick police said in their Facebook post.
