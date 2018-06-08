Pasco sniper killed Benton City standoff suspect

A Tri-City Regional SWAT sniper took the shot that killed a West Richland man ending a nearly three-hour standoff in Benton City on Thursday.
The name of the 50-year-old man who was shot has not been made public because his family has yet to be notified, said Pasco police.
The Tri-City Special Investigations Unit, a team comprised of investigators from area law enforcement agencies, is doing an independent review of the incident to make sure proper policies and procedures were followed.
It's the seventh time since 2017 that SIU has been activated.
The officer, Tom Groom, works for the Pasco Police Department and is on paid leave pending an investigation into the incident.
Benton County deputies were called to 1000 Jonah Lane just before 11 a.m. Thursday to check on a possibly suicidal man with a gun, police said.
By the time deputies got there, the man had gone into the home. Officers arranged to get four people to come outside, but the homeowner, 49-year-old Ellen Haworth, remained inside.
After initially trying to convince the man to leave and let the Haworth go, deputies requested on-duty Tri-Cities Regional SWAT team members to help.
SWAT negotiators learned Haworth was being held against her will, and the man continued pointing the gun at her.
"For approximately an hour and 15 minutes, the male repeatedly threatened his own life and the life of Haworth," Pasco police said. "During the entire time, crisis negotiators made every attempt to get the male to release Haworth and to peacefully surrender."
After continual threats, Groom, who also is a Tri-Cities Regional SWAT Team precision marksman, saw the room Haworth and man were in, and fired a single shot hitting the man.
"Knowing the male had the means, opportunity and had repeatedly expressed the desire to kill Haworth, Groom fired a single round which stopped the imminent threat to Haworth," Pasco police said.
Groom is a three-year veteran with the department and has been a member of the SWAT team for a year and a half, said police.
Once inside the house, emergency medics tried to save the man's life, but were not successful, said police.
An autopsy is planned, according to the Benton County Coroner's Office.
Police said the man has a history of assaults, including violence toward law enforcement.
