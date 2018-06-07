Drunk driver hits a house and cars in his escape from Tri-Cities officers

A suspected drunk driver smashed into cars and clipped a house escaping from police early Thursday.
Sgt. David Kaiser with the Washington State Patrol tried to get the driver of the Ford F150 to pull over on Highway 240 at 12:11 a.m. but the suspect took off.
He turned onto Edison Street and then onto Metaline Avenue. As he was fleeing, he hit a few cars, said Trooper Chris Thorson.
One witness said the truck went through his neighbor's yard and clipped a house.
The pickup stopped in front of a house on the 4200 block of Metaline before the man climbed out and sprinted through yards and over fences, then disappeared.
Kennewick police and Benton County sheriff's deputies joined the search but couldn't find him.
The 800 block of Volland Street was closed for a time while they searched the area for a man wearing a black sweater with black jeans.
Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Kennewick police.
