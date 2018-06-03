Searchers find body of missing Hanford High senior who jumped into river

Searchers on Sunday found the body of a missing Hanford high School senior who jumped into the Yakima River on Memorial Day.
Investigators identified Dmetri Kennedy-Woody, 18, after searchers found his body around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
He was found about 100 feet downstream from the railroad bridge from where he jumped.
Many people were searching in the area at the time, said Rusty Bell, Columbia Basin Dive Rescue operations director.
Dive Rescue and the Benton and Franklin county sheriff's offices assisted with the recovery.
McLean said the investigation was complete, and no autopsy will be done.
Kennedy-Woody, of West Richland, was set to graduate from Hanford High later this week.
He played football and baseball, and was an honorable mention all-Mid-Columbia Conference wide receiver, and a second-term outfielder his senior season.
Three other people also jumped with Kennedy-Woody from the bridge, which is close to Highway 240 and is about 20 feet high at the tracks. They made it out of the water.
