The PUD is not calling you. It's a scam

Police are warning about another wave of scam artists calling Kennewick residents.
This time they are threatening to shut off people's power.
People have reported getting phone calls from someone claiming to represent a local PUD. The scammer says the person missed payments, and the power will be shut off if the person doesn't pay immediately with a credit card.
Benton PUD does not call customers and request immediate payment to avoid disconnection. If the call sounds suspicious, call the utility customer service department at 509-582-2175.
Franklin PUD does make courtesy calls to remind people their bill is late, but doesn't demand people pay over the phone. Utility officials say people should call customer service at 509-547-5591 if they have questions.
Comments