UPDATE: Wrong-way driver kills 1 in I-182 crash

A Pasco man was allegedly drunk Monday when he slammed into a Ford Escort killing a man.
Gregorio J. Chayrez, 29, was heading the wrong way in the westbound lanes of Interstate 182 in a Dodge Caliber hatchback when he slammed into Norman D. Simpson Jr.'s car near Wellsian Way, the Washington State Patrol said.
The crash killed Simpson, 55, of Yakima and injured Chayrez, who was treated at the scene.
The two passengers in Simpson's car, Kaythryn A. Simpson, 53, of Adams, Wis., and Sabra A. Simpson, 20, of Friendship, Wis., were not injured.
Chayrez is being booked into the Benton County jail, the Washington State Patrol said.
Check back for updates.
Comments