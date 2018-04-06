New law. It’s not just cop cars you must move over for

A new law will make you scoot over for more government vehicles you see on the side of the road.
Washington state law requires drivers to move over a lane or slow down for emergency vehicles, including police cars, stopped on the shoulder of the highway.
Starting June 7 the law also will apply to utility vehicles to give more protection to utility workers who need to work on power lines.
Drivers will be required to move out of the lane closest to a utility vehicle, including line trucks, if they are traveling in the same direction and can do so safely.
If not, they are required to slow down within 200 feet before and after a stopped emergency vehicle identified by flashing lights.
“Our linemen and other workers need to be able to concentrate on their work and not have to be concerned about vehicles speeding by the work area,” said Stephen Frost, the utility safety coordinator for Benton PUD, Franklin PUD, Benton REA and the city of Richland Energy Services.
Utility workers often have to work on power lines along roadways in bad weather or at night to restore power.
A driver who violates the law can be fined $1,000, receive a jail sentence and lose driving privileges.
Annette Cary: 509-582-1533, @HanfordNews
