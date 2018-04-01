Man’s throat cut after argument near Kennewick apartment complex

One man was in serious condition after his throat was cut in an apartment complex parking lot Saturday.
Evan Strother, 51, began arguing with another man outside of the Heatherstone Apartments at 1212 W. 10th Ave. around 1:45 p.m., Kennewick police said. Sometime during the argument, Strother allegedly slashed the victim’s throat.
Investigators don’t know what weapon Strother used, but the injuries were described as significant.
Witnesses drove the victim to Trios Southridge Hospital.
The victim’s name and current condition were not released.
Police arrested Strother in Richland. He was booked into the Benton County jail on an investigative hold for first-degree assault
Officers are asking anyone with information to call 509-628-0333 or call Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers at 509-586-8477. Crime Stoppers offers an up to $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert
