Juvenile dies after teen driver crashes on I-182 in Pasco

A young person died Wednesday night in a single-car crash on Interstate 182 near the 20th Avenue exit in Pasco.
The Washington State Patrol on Thursday morning said only that a juvenile had been taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland and died.
No name, home town or age was immediately available.
Ruby Gomez, 18, of Kennewick, was driving a Cadillac Escalade east on the interstate at 7 p.m. Wednesday, according to the state patrol.
She lost control of the SUV and over corrected, causing the Escalade to hit the cable barrier, according to the state patrol.
The SUV rolled, coming to rest on its top in the eastbound lanes of the interstate.
She was taken to Lourdes Medical Center.
The state patrol said inattention caused the rollover, and charges are pending in the fatal crash.
Traffic on the interstate was diverted Wednesday evening onto Highway 395 and other local routes. The crash had been cleared and all lanes reopened about 9:45 p.m.
