Kennewick man admits trying to have sex with kids while mom watched

A Kennewick man admitted he wanted to have some “family fun” with two underage siblings when he answered an online ad last summer.
William J. Barrett was hoping to expand his experience by having sex with 11- and 13-year-old kids while their mother watched, police said.
Hours after his first email, Barrett was arrested when he arrived at the designated apartment with methamphetamine and a glass smoking device.
Barrett, 48, is the second defendant to plead guilty out of the five-day “Net Nanny Operation” last July in the Tri-Cities.
Meanwhile, another defendant has said he is ready to go to trial. Thomas A. Swarers, 70, will face a Benton County Superior Court jury on April 2 for two counts of attempted first-degree child rape.
In all, 26 men were arrested in the operation to combat online child predators.
Barrett faces almost seven years in prison for his pleas to attempted first-degree child rape and attempted distribution of meth to a person under 18.
A third count — attempted second-degree child rape — was dismissed as part of the plea negotiations.
“The dismissal still holds (Barrett) accountable for his actions and will result in a lengthy prison sentence,” Deputy Prosecutor Diana Ruff wrote in a court document.
The sex crime carries a maximum sentence of life, which means Barrett will have to serve the mandatory minimum as ordered by the judge.
Then it will be up to a state board to decide when he is ready for release based on his participation in prison programs and acknowledgment of the crimes.
Barrett’s criminal history includes three cases of drug possession, along with burglary and possessing stolen property. However, the convictions are older and will not apply to this sentence.
Barrett responded to an online ad that claimed to be a woman looking for someone who was curious about family fun. He didn’t know that the person on the other end actually was an undercover officer.
Barrett, who wrote that he had fantasized about it, sent a photo of his face and another of a nude male body, court documents show. He confirmed that he was interested in being with the woman’s two kids while she watched.
Barrett asked in one email if he should bring meth to “enhance everything,” and later told the mom to provide “family porn,” documents said.
The mother repeatedly told Barrett in their message exchange that she would not have sex with him. However, Barrett claimed after his arrest that he was there for her and he would have called police if he’d seen kids when he arrived.
He also brought condoms and sex toys to the meet-up.
Barrett now is being held without bail since he admitted to a serious sex crime. Sentencing is set for April 11.
Kristin M. Kraemer: 509-582-1531, @KristinMKraemer
