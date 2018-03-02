A customer tried to rob two accused prostitutes and fired a gun Monday morning because he wasn’t happy with the services, said Kennewick police.
Crime

2 prostitutes got robbed in Kennewick, then they were arrested

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

March 02, 2018 10:23 AM

Kennewick police are looking for a man who robbed two accused prostitutes in a motel early Friday.

The man, known only as “Junior,” met the two women at their room at the Days Inn on Second Avenue.

Later, he apparently was angry with the “quality of services” and grabbed one of the women’s purses and tried to walk out, said police.

A struggle began and they spilled outside.

The man ended up firing a shot into the air with a pistol and then jumped in a silver pickup truck and drove off about 5 a.m.

When the police arrived, they found both women were wanted on outstanding warrants from western Washington. They were arrested and taken to the Benton County jail.

Anyone with information on the incident, is asked to call 509-628-0333 or submit a tip through its Facebook page.

Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert

