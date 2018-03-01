Plane with student pilot crashes in the Blue Mountains

A plane flown by a student pilot and instructor crashed in the Blue Mountains just outside the Umatilla National Forest on Tuesday.
Both walked away uninjured. Their Piper Arrow airplane had substantial damage, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
The plane flew into a canyon and then was unable to climb out, according to the FAA.
It crashed near Government Mountain Road about 13 miles east of Milton-Freewater, according to the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office Search and Rescue Team and other officers responded to the report of a plane down at 9 a.m.
They found the student and instructor walking down Government Mountain Road.
The National Transportation Safety Board and FAA are investigating.
