UPDATE: Police say device was explosive

1:20 p.m.
Police say a suspicious object that caused an evacuation Tuesday at Prosser High School was an explosive.
The Prosser Police Department said in a news release that the Richland bomb squad determined the object was a “small explosive device.”
The release stated that the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives will examine the device.
Officials say the incident started Tuesday morning when a student found the explosive on the ground near one of the school’s classrooms.
12:30 p.m.
Prosser High School students returned to class Tuesday after a bomb scare sent them to Housel Middle School for most of the morning.
A student discovered the suspicious object outside Tuesday morning, and reported it to staff, the Prosser School District said in a news release.
Prosser police Officer Mark Cole said a school security officer brought the device inside the security office.
The item was described as 3 inches tall and an inch wide and covered with black tape.
High school administrators called Prosser police sometime around 7:50 a.m., City Administrator Dave Stockdale said. Students were evacuated to the middle school gym sometime around 8:20 a.m.
The Richland bomb squad responded and removed the device. The squad will investigate whether it was an explosive device, Cole said.
Prosser police and Benton County sheriff’s deputies searched the grounds for any other obvious devices, and a bomb-sniffing dog from Hanford Patrol was brought in to search the school.
The middle and elementary schools were locked down for most of the morning, the school district said.
District officials applauded the student for reporting the suspicious package.
“Thank you to that student for doing what we ask, ‘See something. Say something,’” the school district said on its Facebook page. “Our first priority is always student and staff safety.”
Some parents raised concerns after seeing police on the scene when they were dropping off students.
District officials said they will review the response to see if any improvements could be made to the process.
Any parent with concerns can contact the district office at 509-786-3323.
