3 arrested in Grandview school shooting threat

Police arrested three Grandview High students after they threatened to shoot up a school.
Several students reported overhearing a conversation between a group of their fellow students, the Grandview School District said.
The students told a Grandview school resource officer about the potential shooting Friday, leading to a weekend investigation.
Grandview officers, along with Yakima County sheriff’s deputies, arrested three youths.
The names and ages of the students were not released.
They are expected to appear Monday in the Yakima County Juvenile Department.
Grandview police Chief Kal Fuller said the students who shared the information with police did the right thing.
“When dealing with the protection of our children, we would rather be safe than sorry,” Fuller said.
